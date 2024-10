Ανέβηκε στην 4η θέση του Power Ranking η ΑΕΚ

The Ninth Symphony season has started in the #BasketballCL, with 𝟯𝟮 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺𝘀 𝗮𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗿𝘆 – so let's take a look the the newest 𝙋𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙧 𝙍𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 first week of action! 📈