Πανζουρλισμός στο Γουέμπλεϊ για τη Νότιγχαμ (video)

Οι οπαδοί των «κόκκινων» κατέκλεισαν το Λονδίνο, για να βρεθούν δίπλα στην ομάδα τους στον μεγάλο τελικό.

Η Νότιγχαμ, αντιμετωπίζει τη Χάντερσφιλντ στο παιχνίδι των 200.000.000 για την άνοδο στην Πρέμιερ Λιγκ.

Οι οπαδοί της, έδωσαν βροντερό παρόν στην Αγγλική πρωτεύουσα, δημιουργώντας εκπληκτική ατμόσφαιρα.

Δείτε βίντεο και φωτογραφίες με τους φίλους των «ρεντς»

There’s not long to go now and #NFFC fans are in fine voice as the players take to the famous Wembley pitch for their pre-match warm-up.

Best wishes to Steve Cooper and his team. We’re all behind you.@nffc 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/aAJxh30F6w

— Nottinghamshire County Council (@NottsCC) May 29, 2022