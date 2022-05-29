ΕΡΤ SPORTS
Πανζουρλισμός στο Γουέμπλεϊ για τη Νότιγχαμ (video)

ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΟPremier League
Twitter @Nottigham Forest

 

Οι οπαδοί των «κόκκινων» κατέκλεισαν το Λονδίνο, για να βρεθούν δίπλα στην ομάδα τους στον μεγάλο τελικό.

Η Νότιγχαμ, αντιμετωπίζει τη Χάντερσφιλντ στο παιχνίδι των 200.000.000 για την άνοδο στην Πρέμιερ Λιγκ.

Οι οπαδοί της, έδωσαν βροντερό παρόν στην Αγγλική πρωτεύουσα, δημιουργώντας εκπληκτική ατμόσφαιρα.

Δείτε βίντεο και φωτογραφίες με τους φίλους των «ρεντς»

 

 

