Οι Σέλτικς έμειναν ζωντανοί στην σειρά και πάνε στην Νέα Υόρκη για την ισοφάριση

🏆 WEDNESDAY'S FINAL SCORES 🏆



Derrick White drops 34 to keep the @celtics season alive and force Game 6!



Jaylen Brown: 26 PTS, 8 REB, 12 AST

Payton Pritchard: 17 PTS, 5 3PM, 5 REB

Luke Kornet: 10 PTS (5-5 FGM), 9 REB, 7 BLK



Game 6: Friday, 8pm/et, ESPN pic.twitter.com/VTBPN2jTnm