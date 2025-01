🚨🔵 VfL Bochum is close to signing Georgios #Masouras as per @kerry_hau.



The Greek international striker/winger from Olympiacos is set to join on loan until the end of the season. Negotiations are well advanced, but the deal is not done yet.@berger_pj @SkySportDE 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/s2KDLUhplz