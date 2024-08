Ρομάνο: «Με ρήτρα επαναγοράς η συμφωνία Παναθηναϊκού – Γιουνάιτεντ για Πελίστρι»

🚨☘️ Panathinaikos sign Facundo Pellistri from Man United, permanent deal as exclusively revealed.



◉ €6m fixed fee.



◉ €2m add-ons.



◉ Buy back option valid until 2027.



◉ 45% sell-on clause for #MUFC.



Here we go, confirmed. 🔐🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/mrOgKePAwA