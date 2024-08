Μετακομίζει στη Νάπολι ο Νέρες

🚨🔵 David Neres to Napoli, here we go! Agreement sealed with Benfica for €30m package, add-ons included.



Plan confirmed: David travels today to Italy with medical tests booked on Monday, as revealed.



Napoli are busy with more signings while Neres is finally done. ✨🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/I5d7l23clW