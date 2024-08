CEO της Μίλαν: «Ο Λεάο δεν θα φύγει από τη Μίλαν αυτό το καλοκαίρι»

🚨🔴⚫️ AC Milan CEO Furlani: “Rafa Leão will NOT leave AC Milan this summer”.



“Barcelona move? No chance. No way. He’s not leaving the club. 100%”.



“If Rafa asks to leave? He’s not gonna ask to leave the club”.



"I think my message is quite clear, no?", told @elchiringuitotv.